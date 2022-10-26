This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix

What's better than enjoying a night out with friends at a local bar? Bars are the perfect place to hang out with friends, grab a drink, and enjoy some of the best environments that the city has to offer.

Trip Advisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the area. According to the website, the best bar in Phoenix is Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour. One Trip Advisor user reviewed the bar, writing, "While attending a conference, we went to this spot TWICE! The ambiance, the food, the beverages, the service, the staff was A.M.A.Z.I.N.G YOU'LL LOVE IT"

According to Trip Advisor, here are the top 10 highest-rated bars in Phoenix:

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour Under Tow Durant's Tim Finnegan's Irish Pub Changing Hands Bookstore & First Draft Book Bar Valley Bar The Churchill Magnum's Cigars- Wine- Spirits Little Rituals Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub & Restaurant

The full list of Phoenix's highest-rated bars can be found on Trip Advisor's website.