This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio

What's better than enjoying a night out with friends at a local bar? Bars are the perfect place to hang out with friends, grab a drink, and enjoy some of the best environments that the city has to offer.

Trip Advisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the area. According to the website, the best bar in San Antonio is Hopscotch. One Trip Advisor user reviewed the bar, writing, "Very fun uniquely beautiful experience! staff was super kind & helpful, drinks were delicious 10/10!"

According to Trip Advisor, here are the top 10 highest-rated bars in San Antonio:

Hopscotch Menger Bar Howl at the Moon San Antonio Durty Nelly's Irish Pub MadDogs British Pub Waxy O'Connors on the Riverwalk Blue Star Brewing Company Bar 1919 Swig Martini Bar Artisan on Alamo

The full list of San Antonio's highest-rated bars can be found on Trip Advisor's website.