This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Tucson

By Ginny Reese

October 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What's better than enjoying a night out with friends at a local bar? Bars are the perfect place to hang out with friends, grab a drink, and enjoy some of the best environments that the city has to offer.

Trip Advisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the area. According to the website, the best bar in Tucson is Elliott's on Congress. One Trip Advisor user reviewed the bar, writing, "We showed up one evening not knowing what was downtown. Walked Congress and this place looked ok. Went in thinking service would be so-so and food would be low rate. WOW WAS I WRONG !!! Service was top knot h, craft Vodka out the WAZOO and was all good."

According to Trip Advisor, here are the top 10 highest-rated bars in Tucson:

  1. Elliott's on Congress
  2. Monsoons Tap & Grill
  3. Putney's Sports Saloon
  4. The Station Pub & Grill
  5. Jeff's Pub
  6. Public Brew House
  7. Wooden Nickel
  8. Surly Wench Pub
  9. The Bambi Bar
  10. Golden Nugget Tavern

The full list of Tucson's highest-rated bars can be found on Trip Advisor's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.