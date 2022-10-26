This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Tucson

What's better than enjoying a night out with friends at a local bar? Bars are the perfect place to hang out with friends, grab a drink, and enjoy some of the best environments that the city has to offer.

Trip Advisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the area. According to the website, the best bar in Tucson is Elliott's on Congress. One Trip Advisor user reviewed the bar, writing, "We showed up one evening not knowing what was downtown. Walked Congress and this place looked ok. Went in thinking service would be so-so and food would be low rate. WOW WAS I WRONG !!! Service was top knot h, craft Vodka out the WAZOO and was all good."

According to Trip Advisor, here are the top 10 highest-rated bars in Tucson:

Elliott's on Congress Monsoons Tap & Grill Putney's Sports Saloon The Station Pub & Grill Jeff's Pub Public Brew House Wooden Nickel Surly Wench Pub The Bambi Bar Golden Nugget Tavern

The full list of Tucson's highest-rated bars can be found on Trip Advisor's website.