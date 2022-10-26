This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

October 26, 2022

Beef Nachos and Beer
Photo: Getty Images

Nachos are a versatile dish depending on what you choose to top them with. Some restaurants take a more classic approach and offer a hearty plate of nachos topped with onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole, while others pile the popular dish with meat, cheese, and signature sauce. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your nachos, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves them better than the rest. This restaurant also happens to include a unique topping that might be the game changer we never knew we needed until now.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best nachos served in Minnesota can be found at Grace's Tex-Mex in Owatonna.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best Nachos in the entire state:

"According to CBS News, Grace's Tex-Mex has the absolute best nachos in the state. Although the fixings are conventional, the tortillas are really what take these nachos to the next level, with big, soft, hearty bites of homemade flour tortilla chips. Thanks to a tried, tested, and utterly delicious family recipe, Grace's Tex-Mex manages to elevate the nacho game. If you love the flavors of traditional nachos but are looking for a little extra heft in each bite, Grace's Tex-Mex is where it's at."
