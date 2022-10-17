This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Minnesota

This one is for the readers who crave a little something sweet after dinner. For those who dream of a chocolate pastry for breakfast, and for those who proudly embrace their sweet tooth. Wether you prefer ice cream, doughnuts, creme brûlée or a sweet parfait, the best dessert menu in the state has your back with a plethora of options.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the restaurant with the best dessert menu in all of Minnesota is The Copper Hen located in Minneapolis. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for their "boozy cakes" and their cupcakes.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about The Copper Hen's dessert menu:

"You might just get carded when ordering a cake from The Copper Hen in Minneapolis. That's because this chic restaurant has a rotating lineup of boozy individual cakes. Also on the menu are seasonal fruit hand pies, chocolate chip skillet cookies, cupcakes, and maple root beer floats. Deciding on dessert is tricky business here, according to Yelp reviewers. "The chocolate cupcake we got was beautiful," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Fluffy white buttercream icing with a moist interior that was like a dark chocolate Devil's Food cake."'