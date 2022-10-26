Watch Adele Fabulously Float Down A River In The 'I Drink Wine' Music Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 26, 2022
Adele has shared a new music video for her latest single "I Drink Wine." The day before it dropped, Adele revealed that it was "the first one I shot for this album," 30, which was released in November 2021. "And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!! I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!"
The vocalist was referring to a music video premiere event with fans that the Independent called Happy Hour with Adele. "I Drink Wine" shows Adele floating down a scenic river with a glass of wine as she sings the emotional lyrics about her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.
During the Happy Hour with Adele, it was reported that she spoke about fellow star Taylor Swift. When one fan asked if she had listened to the new album Midnights yet, Adele responded per the Independent, “I haven’t. But the only reason I haven’t listened is ‘cause I’ve been in rehearsals for like 12 hours a f***ing day." While fans may be disappointed they didn't get a Midnights review from Adele, they will be excited to hear that the singer went on to give Swift high praises and even shared that she really connected with her previous two albums.
"But, I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation so I’ll definitely give it a listen," she said. “I loved the two [released] in Covid very, very much," referring to her 2020 releases Folklore and Evermore. Adele continued, "I think she's fun, as well. She makes a release fun."