Watch Adele Fabulously Float Down A River In The 'I Drink Wine' Music Video

Adele has shared a new music video for her latest single "I Drink Wine." The day before it dropped, Adele revealed that it was "the first one I shot for this album," 30, which was released in November 2021. "And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!! I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!"

The vocalist was referring to a music video premiere event with fans that the Independent called Happy Hour with Adele. "I Drink Wine" shows Adele floating down a scenic river with a glass of wine as she sings the emotional lyrics about her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.