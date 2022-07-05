Adele Reveals She Wants To Have 'A Couple More Kids'

Adele also opened up about co-parenting with Konecki after their 2019 split. "It was [tough], but it was never really tricky because we're such good friends," she said. "Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life." She went on, "There are no issues and there were no issues. It was easier to make sure that didn’t happen, but I was blessed with him, he’s just the best, and you know, I definitely approached it all with grace and I think that really paid off."

In 2021, the singer started dating her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul and she told Laverne he pushes her to do things that make her happy. "I think now that the relationship that I’m in, he’s like ‘If you want to go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant, and if you want to go to this birthday party, then you should be going. You can’t miss out on these things, what’s the worst that could happen?"