Watch Maren Morris & Zedd Join Forces For A Must-See Moment

Maren Morris joined forces with Zedd to deliver a powerful performance of their latest collaboration, the high-energy breakup anthem “Make You Say.” The award-winning country artist and the DJ teamed up for “round 2” earlier this year, following up on their now six-times Platinum smash hit with Grey, “The Middle,” which dropped in 2018. The pair appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (with Zedd on drums) for a televised performance of their new heartbreak track on Tuesday night (October 25).

“You’ll learn one day/ I’m one in a million/ Maybe in a billion/ And when it’s too late/ Oh I got a feelin/ You’ll be in your feelings/ Go ahead, Walk away/ You’re gonna miss the way/ I used to make you say/ Oh my god, Night and day/ You’re gonna miss the way/ I used to make you say”

Morris and Zedd started dropping major hints on their social media channels before they debuted their latest collaboration, including by posting the same photo and using captions “Round 2?” and “Should we do it again?” Soon afterward, they confirmed the highly-anticipated release date of the song with DJ/producer duo BEAUZ. Watch Morris and Zedd perform “Make You Say” on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show here: