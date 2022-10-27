Colorado Is Home To One Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food.

For those who need recommendations, TripAdvisor rolled out its Travelers' Choice awards for 2022. One of these lists includes the best fine dining restaurants in the U.S., chosen by reviewers and travelers.

A Denver restaurant made it on the list: Rioja! This spot focuses on Mediterranean-style cuisine with a focus on local and seasonal ingredients. Chef Jennifer Jasinski, who's a Top Chef Masters finalist, opened Rioja in 2003. Menu highlights include her iconic Colorado lamb loin, handmade pasta, and grilled Spanish octopus.