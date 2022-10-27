Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Illinois

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 27, 2022

A spooky ghost of a woman in a dress, back to camera, framed by the archway of an old building. With a grunge, vintage, blurred edit.
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you.

Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the Chicago Chop House in Chicago as the spookiest in Illinois. Here's what they had to say about the establishment's history:

"Before it became a tony steakhouse, The Chicago Chop House’s historic brownstone building was a single-family residence to the Minier family. Robert Minier was an electrician who first made local headlines when he was credited for keeping the Alice Stafford, a steamer ship he was working on, from exploding in the middle of Lake Michigan. Though he prevented one tragedy, his family wasn’t spared — in 1906, his nine-year-old daughter Florence passed away, and her spirit is said to still roam the building. Staff and diners alike have heard a child crying, witnessed wine glasses flying off the bar and shattering on the floor, and seen lights turn on and off on their own. Sightings have taken place all times of the day on all three levels of the restaurant, but staff say your best bet for a sighting is in the evening on the third floor. For a guaranteed spirit-forward night, snag a seat in the first-floor lounge during happy hour and pair an Old Fashioned with a round of prime rib sliders topped with horseradish cream. For a full-on steakhouse experience, opt for the wet-aged, 42-ounce porterhouse or a luxe surf-and-turf starring a hand-cut tomahawk ribeye paired with a Maine lobster tail sautéed in black truffles. Be sure to peruse some of the 1,400 photos hanging on the walls, depicting iconic Chicago sports, entertainment and political personalities."
