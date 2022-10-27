Florida Man Accused Of DUI Crashes Car, Leaves Scene To Buy Whiskey Shots

By Zuri Anderson

October 27, 2022

Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man accused of drunk driving and causing a crash left the scene to purchase shots, according to The Venice Gondolier.

Tyge Tuccillo, 52, of Venice, was arrested on October 22 for crashing into an occupied vehicle on U.S. 41 Bypass, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by reporters. After the crash, the driver allegedly walked away from the scene to a nearby bar to buy three whiskey shots. He later returned to the scene, police wrote.

Tuccillo reportedly told officers, "I'm a controlled alcoholic. I just quit drinking vodka, and now I'm drinking wine." He also admitted to being "buzzed" and claimed he drove a Toyota when the vehicle involved was a Ford, the report states.

Police said a victim suffered a minor injury while another reported some neck pain. The crash caused $5,000 in damage, according to authorities.

The 52-year-old driver was charged with hit-and-run involving damage to property, DUI, two counts of hit-and-run involving injury, and three counts of DUI damage to property or person.

Reporters say he was released on a $4,740 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for December 9.

Some Florida drivers have done some questionable things while under the influence. One man drove a scooter through a store with a backpack holding liquor. An off-duty police officer was missing his pants when he was pulled over for drunk driving.

