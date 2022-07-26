Florida Man Charged With DUI After Driving Scooter Through Store

A Florida man is facing a DUI charge for allegedly driving under the influence -- but not in a car, according to WKMG.

Police say the strange incident happened Sunday (July 24) at a supermarket in Melbourne. The 39-year-old man was reportedly driving through the store on a courtesy scooter, running into shelves and nearly striking other customers.

Authorities claim the scooter driver showed signs of intoxication: swaying on the scooter, "glassy eyes" and smelling like alcohol. They also noted that there was an open backpack inside the scooter's basket, and an open bottle of vodka can be seen inside the bag.

When officers asked the 39-year-old to present his ID, he was reportedly unresponsive and had to be taken to a patrol vehicle on a stretcher. The scooter driver also refused a breath test while in custody, officials say.

The man was booked into Brevard County Jail on several charges, including DUI, refusal with prior citation, disorderly intoxication, and possession of an open container.

There have been other odd or ironic DUI incidents in Florida this year. A boy exposed his mom for allegedly driving drunk from a party. Then, there was a wild bodycam footage released that shows an intoxicated woman driving away from a police officer on a motorized suitcase.