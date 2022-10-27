Florida Woman Wins Insane $10 Million Powerball Prize

A Florida woman is now a multimillionaire after buying a lucky Powerball ticket over the summer.

Laura Barnes, a 55-year-old living in St. Petersburg, claimed the $10 million prize from the Powerball with Double Play Draw Game, according to a Wednesday (October 26) press release from the Florida Lottery. She bought her winning ticket from a 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Officials say the drawing happened July 6, and the lucky winner's ticket matched all five white balls plus the Powerball number. This makes Barnes the second Floridian to claim the top prize Powerball with Double Play. No word if she took a lump-sum payment or accepted her earnings another way.

"Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players the chance to win up to $10 million in an additional drawing held following each POWERBALL drawing, using the same numbers played on their POWERBALL ticket," the Florida Lottery explains.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Other Floridians have been taking home the big bucks recently from the lottery. A Florida man became millions of dollars richer after playing a $5 scratch-off game. Then, there was a South Florida woman who claimed a huge prize from a winning ticket purchased months ago.