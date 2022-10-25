Florida Man Becomes Multimillionaire After Scoring Huge Lottery Win

A 61-year-old Florida man is millions of dollars richer after claiming the top prize in a scratch-off lottery game, according to WFLA.

The Florida Lottery said Kevin Heald, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from the $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game. Officials said he bought the winning ticket from M8M Investments LLC at 6550 North Orange Blossom Trail in Mount Dora, which will get a $10,000 commission for the sale.

No word on if Heald took home a lump-sum payment, or opted for a different means of payout.

The $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game offers $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 $1 million prizes. The odds of winning any prize is 1 in 3.98.

Several lucky Floridians have been winning big this year. Earlier this month, a South Florida woman found out she won a massive lottery prize thanks to a lottery ticket she bought months ago. Another man said he felt "blessed" after winning a huge prize from another popular scratch-off game.

Then, there was a man who had to make a pit stop due to his pregnant dog. It was during this stop he purchased a winning ticket. Now he's praising his precious pooch as a good luck charm.