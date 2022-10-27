Green Day's iconic album Nimrod just celebrated its 25th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the band is releasing a special edition of the album complete with never before heard songs, but little did they know they'd also get a special surprise. As Rock Sound reports, the album's hit single "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" is now certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA, which is the equivalent of five million sales. It's Green Day's highest certified track — no other single has surpassed the Platinum mark — while Nimrod is at 2x Platinum status.

The 25th anniversary edition of Nimrod will be available digitally, as a 5xLP, and as a 3xCD box set on January 27, 2023. See the full tracklist below.

Nimrod (25th Anniversary Edition) Track List

01 Nice Guys Finish Last

02 Hitchin’ a Ride

03 The Grouch

04 Redundant

05 Scattered

06 All the Time

07 Worry Rock

08 Playtpus (I Hate You)

09 Uptight

10 Last Ride In

11 Jinx

12 Haushinka

13 Walking Alone

14 Reject

15 Take Back

16 King for a Day

17 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

18 Prosthetic Head

19 Nice Guys Finish Last (Demo)

20 Place Inside My Head (Demo)

21 The Grouch (Demo)

22 Walking Alone (Demo)

23 Jinx (Demo)

24 Alison (Demo)

25 Espionage (Demo)

26 You Irritate Me (Demo)

27 Tre Polka (Demo)

28 When It’s Time (Demo)

29 Desensitized (Demo)

30 Chain Saw (Demo)

31 Reject (Demo)

32 Black Eyeliner (Demo)

33 Going to Pasalacqua (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

34 Welcome to Paradise (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

35 Geek Stink Breath (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

36 Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

37 Hitchin’ a Ride (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

38 The Grouch (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

39 Chump (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

40 Longview (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

41 2000 Light Years Away (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

42 Brain Stew (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

43 Jaded (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

44 Knowledge (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

45 Basket Case (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

46 She (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

47 F.O.D. (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

48 Paper Lanterns (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

49 Scattered (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

50 Prosthetic Head (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

51 When I Come Around (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

52 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)