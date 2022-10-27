Here Are The Best Spuds In Dallas

Today is National Potato Day! Whether you're into mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, or classic french fries, there's somewhere in Dallas for you.

So where is the best place to go in Dallas to get some potatoes to celebrate the day?

Yelp has a list of the best recommended restaurants in town to get potatoes.

According to Yelp, the best place in Dallas to get some spuds is The Stuffed Potato Kitchen. One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"These potatoes are phenomenal! I didn't even take the time to take a pic. I had the cheese steak . You have to try this food. I'm allergic to seafood so I did not taste the crawfish mac n cheese, but my companions said 15 out 10....off the charts good!"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten places in the Dallas area for spuds:

The Stuffed Potato Kitchen Kooly's BBQ Lil Mama's Bar-B-Que Buz's Spuds The Hot Potato Terry Black's Barbecue Potato Corner Harwood Arms Chris's Specialty Foods Bubba's Cooks Country- Dallas

