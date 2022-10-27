Here Are The Best Spuds In San Antonio

Today is National Potato Day! Whether you're into mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, or classic french fries, there's somewhere in San Antonio for you.

So where is the best place to go in San Antonio to get some potatoes to celebrate the day?

Yelp has a list of the best recommended restaurants in town to get potatoes.

According to Yelp, the best place in San Antonio to get some spuds is Outlaw Kitchens. One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"How can you not be eating in a restaurant in a beautiful neighborhood who serves all hand made food every week. Chef Satory and team have a Brilliant operation with and ever changing menu. If you want to eat like a Chef, come to Outlaw as they make a small and specific menu. Local , most product may be grown on the grounds and are hand made. It is the easiest menu to enjoy, choose an entree and a dessert and sit back and eat. "

According to Yelp, here are the top ten places in the San Antonio area for spuds:

Outlaw Kitchens Fat Tummy Empanadas Sweet Yams The Shack Jacked Potato- Temporarily Closed Bunz Handcrafted Burgers Empanadas y Arepas Jovi Big Aloha Camp Outpost Co. Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet

The full list of restaurants can be found on Yelp's website.