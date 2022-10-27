Here Are The Best Spuds In Tucson

Today is National Potato Day! Whether you're into mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, or classic french fries, there's somewhere in Tucson for you.

So where is the best place to go in Tucson to get some potatoes to celebrate the day?

Yelp has a list of the best recommended restaurants in town to get potatoes.

According to Yelp, the best place in Tucson to get some spuds is Grumpy's Grill. One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"We came to the mall specifically for these fries and they did not disappoint. We ordered curly fries with chili BBQ seasoning. The price was great for the amount of fries you receive. The seasoning was just the right amount of heat. The fries had a perfect crunch. There is no grease since they're air fried which really moved them to the top of our fave list."

According to Yelp, here are the top ten places in the Tucson area for spuds:

Grumpy's Grill Bobo's Restaurant Salena's Salvadorian Tyga Bites Snakes & Lattes Tucson Haus of Brats Baja Cafe on Campbell Barrio Charro Two Hands Corn Dogs La Chaiteria

The full list of restaurants can be found on Yelp's website.