Latest On Ravens Star Mark Andrews' Injury Status: Report
By Jason Hall
October 28, 2022
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is questionable to return to the team's ongoing Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a shoulder injury, the team announced on its verified Twitter account.
"Mark Andrews (shoulder) return is questionable," the Ravens tweeted.
Andrews, who entered Thursday's game leading all Ravens players in receptions (39), targets (59), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (5), recorded three receptions for 33 yards prior to exiting the game.
The former All-Pro tight end had previously dealt with a knee injury prior to Thursday night's game before being announced as an active participant hours before kickoff.
Andrews has only missed one game during his five-year NFL career, with his last absence coming in 2020.
TE Mark Andrews (shoulder) return is questionable,— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 28, 2022
Andrews, a former winner of the John Mackey and Ozzie Newsome during his collegiate career at Oklahoma, was selected by the Ravens at No. 86 overall in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Ravens second-string rookie tight end Isaiah Likely recorded 10 receptions for 104 yards in his first seven NFL games prior to Thursday night.
The 27-year-old was an All-Pro selection in 2021 and a two-time Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2021.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.