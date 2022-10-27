Latest On Ravens Star Mark Andrews' Injury Status: Report

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is questionable to return to the team's ongoing Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a shoulder injury, the team announced on its verified Twitter account.

"Mark Andrews (shoulder) return is questionable," the Ravens tweeted.

Andrews, who entered Thursday's game leading all Ravens players in receptions (39), targets (59), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (5), recorded three receptions for 33 yards prior to exiting the game.

The former All-Pro tight end had previously dealt with a knee injury prior to Thursday night's game before being announced as an active participant hours before kickoff.

Andrews has only missed one game during his five-year NFL career, with his last absence coming in 2020.