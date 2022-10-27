Lil Baby Says He Lost $600,000 In One Night While Gambling With Drake

By Tony M. Centeno

October 27, 2022

Lil Baby
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Baby has proven himself to be an avid gambler. Although he's racked up plenty of cash in the casino, the 4PF rapper has also had some bad luck as well.

During an episode of Complex's 360 with Speedy Morman that premiered on Tuesday, October 25, Baby was asked about his gambling habits with Drake. That's when he began to reminisce about the time he met Fanatics founder Michael Rubin while he was in the Bahamas last year. At the time, he said he was gambling with Drizzy and Meek Mill when he met Rubin. He also recalled losing $600,000 that night.

"S**t, I lost about $600,000," Baby admitted. “They say you gon’ lose more than you gon’ win, but over time, you can’t even remember, though. That’s the crazy part. I just feel like, if I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not.”

Some people may think he lost a lot of money, but to Baby, the loss barely made a dent. The rapper, who just dropped his new album It's Only Me earlier this month, is racking up plenty of cash between touring, his recent documentary Untrapped and other business deals. Despite losing $600K that night, the Georgia native has won way more than that during his other trips to the casino.

Following the final show of his One Of Them Ones tour with Chris Brown, Baby decided to hit up a casino in Las Vegas. During his time there, he won $1 million and distributed the funds to his team.

Watch the entire interview with Lil Baby below.

