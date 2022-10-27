Lil Baby Says He Lost $600,000 In One Night While Gambling With Drake

"S**t, I lost about $600,000," Baby admitted. “They say you gon’ lose more than you gon’ win, but over time, you can’t even remember, though. That’s the crazy part. I just feel like, if I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not.”



Some people may think he lost a lot of money, but to Baby, the loss barely made a dent. The rapper, who just dropped his new album It's Only Me earlier this month, is racking up plenty of cash between touring, his recent documentary Untrapped and other business deals. Despite losing $600K that night, the Georgia native has won way more than that during his other trips to the casino.



Following the final show of his One Of Them Ones tour with Chris Brown, Baby decided to hit up a casino in Las Vegas. During his time there, he won $1 million and distributed the funds to his team.



Watch the entire interview with Lil Baby below.

