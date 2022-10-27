Minnesota Power Plant Scheduled To Implode Soon

A power plant is scheduled to be imploded today (October 27), according to MPR News.

Amid the ongoing movement for cleaner energy sources, Xcel Energy closed the Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls back in 2009, according to the publication. Recently, Xcel contracted Veit to implode what remains of the plant today.

“The company is following industry best practices to ensure a safe implosion. Veit will place explosive charges on select support structures of the plant designed to bring the building safely to the ground upon detonation,” Xcel said Wednesday.

Xcel said its crews surveyed the facility for hazardous materials, such as asbestos, and removed them in preparation for the demolition. Following the implosion, Xcel plans to "clean up and recycle the concrete, brick and metals from the plant's structure, including iron, steel, copper aluminum and brass. The company will retain much of the site and the area will be backfilled, graded and seeded for restoration to a vegetated area."

The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant dates back to the 1930s, according to MPR News. It provided power for a large chunk of the state, as well as serving as a symbol of the city, for decades. Granite Fall's high school sports teams were even known as the Kilowatts as a nod to the power plant.