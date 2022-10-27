NFL Team Shares First Renderings Of Upcoming New Stadium
By Jason Hall
October 27, 2022
The Buffalo Bills shared the first renderings of their upcoming new stadium on Thursday (October 27).
"Fostering a culture. Building the future. Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium," the team wrote on its verified Twitter account.
The new stadium is scheduled to open on the opposite side of Abbott Road from the current stadium in Orchard Park ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
"The Bills, in conjunction with Legends and stadium architectural firm Populous, have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design," the team wrote on its official website. "The exterior stadium image highlights the team's desire for a visual identity that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo, while also delivering a modern appearance."
Fostering a culture. Building the future.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 27, 2022
Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium.https://t.co/wQjumbzQA7 | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RC9hnAGkiy
The Bills announced their agreement to build a new stadium and remain in Orchard Park long-term in March.
Pegula Sports EVP Ron Raccuia confirmed the 30-year, $1.4 billion extension to reporters at the NFL's annual owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida on March 28, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported at the time, which was later confirmed by Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula in an official statement on the team's official website.
Bills announce 30-year deal for new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 28, 2022
The official groundbreaking scheduled for next spring and aiming for 2026 completion. 62,000 seats, open air, “built for Buffalo,” per Pegula Sports EVP Ron Raccuia. pic.twitter.com/1atuAZUrKQ
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state would provide "a $600 million investment," which is "less than half the cost of the stadium."
"We took another step today to solidify our collective goal of constructing a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park," the statement read. "We are grateful for the time, efforts and unwavering commitment made by Governor Hochul and her team throughout this process. While there are more hurdles to clear before getting to the finish line, we feel our public-private partnership between New York State, Erie County, led by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and the National Football League will get us there."
Governor Hochul release:— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) March 28, 2022
The #Bills will be in Buffalo for the next 30 years with a new stadium
600 million dollars coming from New York State. pic.twitter.com/K96sUEnCbz
The Bills had a lease with the state of New York and Orchard County that runs through July 2023 prior to the reported new agreement, which still needed to be approved by Gov. Hochul before an April 1 deadline.
The Bills current facility opened in 1973 and has been considered too expensive to renovate, which experts pegged it at $862 million in costs.
Buffalo is coming off back-to-back AFC East Division titles in 2020 and 2021, which included falling just short of an AFC Championship Game berth following a 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round in January.
The Bills currently rank first in both the AFC East and conference with a 5-1 record and are among the current favorites to win Super Bowl LVII.