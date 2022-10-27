NFL Team Shares First Renderings Of Upcoming New Stadium

The Buffalo Bills shared the first renderings of their upcoming new stadium on Thursday (October 27).

"Fostering a culture. Building the future. Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium," the team wrote on its verified Twitter account.

The new stadium is scheduled to open on the opposite side of Abbott Road from the current stadium in Orchard Park ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

"The Bills, in conjunction with Legends and stadium architectural firm Populous, have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design," the team wrote on its official website. "The exterior stadium image highlights the team's desire for a visual identity that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo, while also delivering a modern appearance."