'Rust' Shooting Investigation Complete, Results Sent To Prosecutors

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office wrapped up its investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust.

The results have been sent over to the Santa Fe County District Attorney's Office, which will review the findings and decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

"The district attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges," Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe County District Attorney's Office, said in a statement.

"As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico, and pursuing justice."

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot when a gun held by Alec Baldwin misfired during a rehearsal. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the accidental shooting. Baldwin claims he was told the weapon was not loaded with live ammunition and that he never actually pulled the trigger.

Baldwin and the producers of Rust recently reached a settlement with Hutchins' family and will resume production on the film in 2023.