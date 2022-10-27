This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Texas

By Ginny Reese

October 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has heard the urban legends of Bloody Mary, Bigfoot, and the Loch Ness Monster. But did you know Texas has some creepy urban legends of its own?

Insider found the creepiest urban legends in each state. The website states, "There are plenty of famous urban legends, including Bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster. However, there are also plenty of local myths that have not made it into mainstream pop culture."

According to Insider, Texas' creepiest urban legend is The Candy Lady. The website explains:

"In the early 1900s, children in an unnamed rural town in Texas started to go missing and the residents blamed it on the Candy Lady. The story says that she would go around leaving candy on children's windows and eventually she'd lure the kids out with notes attached, promising more candy.
The story picked up steam when a farmer allegedly found rotten teeth on his farm, and later found the body of a boy with his pockets stuffed with candy.
While little is known about the origin of this story, some have speculated that the Candy Lady was real and that her name was Clara Crane."

The full list of each state's creepiest urban legends can be found on Insider's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.