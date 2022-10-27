Alligator Capture No it’s not the new singing crocodile movie and it’s not the Discovery Channel. You are watching Pierce County Animal Control and Pierce County Deputies wrangling a 6'7" alligator and placing it into the animal control truck. Animal control had a prior complaint about a resident on a property in Lakebay possessing an alligator. When first investigated the alligator was not at the property. On 10-20-2022, animal control visited the property and saw the alligator which was being stored in a small tub inside of a shipping container. Also in the container was a very sick calf (baby cow) and a mattress for the 32 year old owner to sleep in the container with the animals. Animal control came back to the property on 10-21-2022 with a warrant to seize the animal and check on the sick calf. It is illegal to possess alligators in the State of Washington and this gator was also not in a great environment. The calf and the owner were gone, but “Al” the alligator was still home. Animal Control did the hard job of getting Al out of his tub and holding him down. A deputy assisted with taping the mouth closed (that’s a big NOPE). Deputies and animal control can then be seen moving the animal on a Mega Mover litter and placed into animal control's vehicle. The gator was taken to the Tacoma Humane Society where a wildlife rehabilitation sanctuary met with them to take custody of the gator. The gator was in good health, but now will get to spend its time in a large habitat rather than a tiny storage container. Great Job everyone! None of our deputies knew what they would be seeing that day, but you can bet they will have stories to tell for a lifetime about this encounter. Do you want a job that is new and exciting every day? Join us by contacting our Pierce County Sheriff Recruiter and visiting us at our jobs page bit.ly/PCSheriffJobs