WATCH: Train Derails At Missouri Theme Park, Riders Break Through Windows

A runaway train broke loose from the tracks at a theme park in Branson on Wednesday afternoon leaving a handful of unsuspecting passengers in the hospital with injuries. According to The U.S Sun, the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed section by section and no one knows what caused the the incident. In order to escape the train as it was speeding off of the tracks, the passengers were "forced" to break the windows and jump out.

The U.S Sun reported that six passengers and one employee were picked up by ambulance and sent to the hospital as a result of injuries sustained from the train accident. Officials suspect there to have been anywhere from 100 to 200 people on the train when it derailed. A few passengers who exited the train safely told KOLR10 that the rubber was entirely burned off of the wheels. The U.S Sun mentioned that the train ride is only 20 minutes long and circles the park. Those who were able to get off safely were picked up by a shuttle.