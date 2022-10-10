Last-Minute Decision Leads Missouri Woman To $50,000 Lottery Prize

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 10, 2022

A Missouri woman recently stopped at a convenience store and ended up walking out $50,000 richer, according to Missouri Lottery Officials.

The woman was buying her kids some snacks at Dino Mart located at 2003 North Bishop in Rolla when she made a last-minute decision to buy a Powerball ticket as well, according to Missouri Lottery Officials. She hadn't realized she had won until the next day when she saw a Missouri Lottery Facebook post about a winning ticket being sold at that location for the September 28 drawing.

"I was like, 'Surely that wasn't me,'" she told Missouri Lottery Officials. 

Out of curiosity, she decided to take the ticket to a Missouri Lottery retailer to have it checked, according to Missouri Lottery Officials. That's when the clerk informed her she has won $50,000. The winning combination was 6, 10, 24, 33 and 67 with a Powerball number of 11. She matched four out of the five white-ball number as well as the Powerball number drawn.

"Holy cow! This was a big shock," she told Missouri Lottery Officials.

Players in Phelps County, where the winning ticket was sold, have won more than $9.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes this year.

