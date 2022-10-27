Why A Uvalde Victim’s Mother Is Clapping Back At School District

By Dani Medina

October 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The mother of one of the victims in the deadly attack at Robb Elementary School is clapping back at the Uvalde school district for its skewed priorities.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio is the mother of Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, who was among the 19 children and two teachers shot and killed in Uvalde in May. A staunch advocate for gun reform, Rubio has made her voice known in the community and beyond in the wake of the tragic incident. Now, she's clapping back at the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in regards to an incident involving her other daughter, a student who is 11 years old.

In a tweet, Kimberly posted a screenshot of a voicemail she received from her daughter's school that says she was given a dress code violation for wearing ripped jeans. Rubio believes, however, the district should have more important things to worry about. "UCISD, focus on school security. Maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive," she wrote.

Attached was a transcript of the voicemail which reads: "Good morning this is (redacted) elementary. I'm calling I have (redacted) here in the office. She was brought in by one of our (principals). If you can please bring either another pair of pants or maybe some leggings so she can put underneath her pants, it looks like the cuts are like a little too high up (redacted) dress (coded)."

This viral tweet comes after Uvalde CISD suspended its entire district police force as law enforcement continues to receive backlash for its botched response to the May 24 attack. More Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are to be stationed at schools and extra-curricular activities as a result. The length of the suspension was not made immediately clear. "We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition," Uvalde CISD said in a statement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.