Chlöe & Latto Join Forces On The R&B Singer's New Single 'For The Night'

She initially debuted the track during her grand appearance at the Daytime Stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival. In addition to the song, the 24-year-old crooner also delivered the official music video, which was shot in Las Vegas while Chlöe performed at the Daytime Stage. It begins with a cameo from comedian Druski, who acts as the boyfriend that doesn't have enough time for her. After she shuts down his FaceTime call, she practices her routine with her dancers.



After the glam team preps the singer for her set, Chlöe runs into Latto as the "Big Energy" rapper finished up her performance. The Atlanta native lays down her enticing verse before Chlöe hits the stage for her stellar festival set where she performed other tracks off the album like "Surprise" and "Treat Me." She concluded the set by bringing out Los Angeles-based electronic trio Cheat Codes to perform their version of Lumidee's “Never Leave.”



Watch Chlöe and Latto star in "For The Night" below.

