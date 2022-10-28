Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Colorado

More and more people are gravitating toward a more suburban lifestyle. It's the perfect balance between the hustle and bustle of the city and the remote feeling of rural communities. Plus there are many benefits, from better commutes to nearby restaurants and bars.

The demand for suburban homes shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's remained that way ever since. With so many Americans rushing to snatch up houses, what's the best suburb in your state? Niche can answer that question. The website found the best places to live in every state, but you can filter that list by suburbs, as well.

Researchers say Colorado's best suburb is Holly Hills! This Denver suburb has an overall A+ rating with high marks in nightlife, public schools, housing, health & fitness, families, and jobs.

"Living in Holly Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Holly Hills there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks," according to the Niche. "The public schools in Holly Hills are highly rated.

Interestingly enough, Colorado's Top 10 suburbs are all in Denver:

Holly Hills Cherry Creek Superior Inverness Greenwood Village Castle Pines Highlands Ranch Centennial Louisville Lone Tree

Check out the full rankings on Niche.