This Is The Safest City In Colorado

Safety is something people always consider, whether you're currently living somewhere or looking to move to another town or city. For those thinking about how safe Colorado is, Safewise recently released its annual "Safest Cities" report for every state, including the Centennial State.

Analysts referenced FBI crime data, U.S. census data, their own reports on safety, and other sources to determine their rankings.

"Colorado is one of nine states that saw increases in both property crime and violent crime year over year, but two of its safest cities saw decreases in both categories," according to researchers. "And, with the third-highest property crime in the nation, Coloradans worry about package theft more than any other crime."

Speaking of safety, researchers determined this place was the safest city in all of Colorado:

Brush!

This small suburban town is located in Morgan County. Under 5,400 people call it home, according to Niche.

Here were the Top 20 safest cities in Colorado, according to SafeWise:

Brush Frederick Milliken Severance Gypsum Dacono Eagle Cherry Hills Village Lamar Firestone Erie Castle Rock Eaton Aspen Carbondale Fruita Parker Steamboat Springs Woodland Park Centennial

Well-known cities like Denver, Pueblo, Aurora, and Colorado Springs landed toward the bottom of the list, making them more dangerous compared to other entries. The Mile High City ranked No. 63 out of 65, followed by Pueblo and Sheridan.

You can check out SafeWise's full report here.