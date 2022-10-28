Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Washington

It's one thing to visit a haunted house or visit a spooky site. It's another thing to eat somewhere with a disembodied guest looming around. For some people, it could be exciting to have a meal at eateries known for hosting paranormal or supernatural occurrences.

For those wanting thrills and chills for their dining experience, Food Network pinpointed the most haunted restaurant in every state.

According to the website, Billy's Bar and Grill is the spookiest place to eat in Washington! The restaurant is currently housed in the Crowther-Wooding Building, which was originally built in 1904. The location housed the Red Cross, a drug store, and many other businesses before Billy's was established in 1980:

"Despite taking name inspiration from local serial killer Billy Gohl and its reputation as a brothel in the 1950s (you can even still see a bullet hole in the wall that’s alleged to have come from an enraged madame who shot her pimp), Billy’s is a family-friendly spot with gourmet pub grub," writers said. "It’s hard to say who’s responsible for the paranormal activity, which includes the smell of mysterious cigarette smoke, music suddenly blaring, the sound of a child giggling and running up and down the halls, and coffee cups flying off the wall, to name but a few occurrences. From the roster of creative burgers, opt for the Big Cheese, in which two grilled-cheese-and-bacon sandwiches stand in for the bun, or the aptly named Ghost Burger, topped with ghost pepper cheese, jalapenos and chipotle-Sriracha. Pair with the Red Snapper Bloody Mary crafted with local gin and housemade bloody Mary mix."

You can find Billy's Bar and Grill at 322 East Heron St. in Aberdeen.

Check out Food Network's full list of unnerving restaurants on its website.