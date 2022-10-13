This Is Washington's Most Haunted House

By Zuri Anderson

October 13, 2022

When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales.

If you're looking for a good scare this season, House Beautiful has plenty of recommendations. The website pinpointed the best haunted houses in every state.

The Campbell House in Spokane is Washington's spookiest haunted house!

"Though it's a gorgeous home, the Campbell House has a sad past," writers say. "One night in the early 1900s, a burglar murdered three of the four Campbell family children. The last was kidnapped and never returned to the family. Today, visitors report an 'unsettling' feeling when entering the home and being followed by the eyes in a family portrait."

They also have an ongoing mini-exhibit called Lost in Translation, which "explores the history of Orientalism, Egyptomania, and other forms of exoticism in Campbell-era design and fashion. Period clothing will guide visitors through Campbell House’s eclectic mixture of imported world influences and objects." Make sure you check it out soon! It'll go away on November 13.

You can check out this creepy spot at 2316 W 1st Ave. in Spokane -- if you dare!

Check out House Beautiful's full list of creepy haunted houses.

