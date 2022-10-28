Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months

Human remains were discovered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada for the sixth time since May 2022, a spokesperson for the federal park confirmed in an email to NBC News on Thursday (October 27).

A diver found what appeared to be a human bone on October 17, which led to the discovery of skeletal remains following a full search in Callville Bay the next day, the email stated.

Foul play isn't suspected in relation to the recently discovered remains and the park service said it contacted the Clark County coroner's office in order to identify the individual.

Human remains were previously discovered at Lake Mead on May 1, May 7, July 25, August 6 and August 15.

The initial human remains discovered in May were believed to be a victim killed in the 1970s or 1980s were discovered in a barrel at the national recreation area.

Lake Mead, which was created by the construction of the Hoover Dam upon its completion in 1935, has experienced a historic drought this year, with its lowest water levels since 1937, the first time it had ever been filled, according to recent NASA satellite images showing its change.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the two largest man-made reservoirs in the United States and responsible for providing more than 40 million people with water in the western region, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, as well as throughout the southern border in Mexico, according to the Associated Press.