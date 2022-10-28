Legendary Georgia Coach Vince Dooley Dead At 90

Legendary former Georgia Bulldogs head football and athletic director coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90, the athletic program announced in a press release on Friday (October 28) shared by ESPN's Paul Finebaum.

The university said Dooley "died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon at the age of 90."

"Our family is heartbroken by the death of Coach Dooley," current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart tweeted on Friday. "He was one of a kind with an unmatched love for UGA! He and Barbara embraced my family from day one. He will be missed in our community, university, and in college athletics.

Dooley is Georgia's winningest coach in program history with 201 career victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship during his 25 seasons (1964-88) as the Bulldogs' head coach and also served as the school's director of athletics for 25 years (1979-2004).