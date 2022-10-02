Georgia Falls In Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll After Close Call At Mizzou

By Jason Hall

October 2, 2022

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Georgia at Missouri
Photo: Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide have once again reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 6 amid the Georgia Bulldogs' close call win at Missouri on Saturday (October 1).

The Tide rolled to a 49-26 win against the then-No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks -- who fell out of the top 25 with the loss -- despite losing quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, due to a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

Georgia, who entered Saturday's game as a 32-point favorite, needed a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Missouri, 26-22, after trailing for most of the game.

The Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points after trailing 22-12 in the fourth quarter.

Kansas made the AP top 25 poll for the first time in 13 years following its 14-11 win against Iowa State on Saturday, ranking No. 19 overall.

The entire AP Top 25 poll for Week 5 is listed below:

  1. Alabama (SEC)- 5-0 (+1)
  2. Georgia (SEC)- 5-0 (-1)
  3. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 5-0 (-)
  4. Michigan (Big Ten)- 5-0 (-)
  5. Clemson (ACC) (-)
  6. USC (Pac-12)- 5-0 (-)
  7. Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 4-0 (+2)
  8. Tennessee (SEC)- 4-0 (-)
  9. Ole Miss (SEC)- 5-0 (+5)
  10. Penn State (Big Ten)- 5-0 (+1)
  11. Utah (Pac-12)- 4-1 (+1)
  12. Oregon (Pac-12)- 4-1 (+1)
  13. Kentucky (SEC)- 4-1 (-6)
  14. NC State (ACC)- 4-1 (-4)
  15. Wake Forest (ACC)- 4-1 (+7)
  16. BYU (IA Independents) 4-1 (+3)
  17. TCU (Big 12)- 4-0 (-)
  18. UCLA (Pac-12)- 5-0 (-)
  19. Kansas (Big 12)- 5-0 (-)
  20. Kansas State (Big 12)- 4-1 (+5)
  21. Washington (Pac-12)- 4-1 (-6)
  22. Syracuse (ACC)- 4-1 (-)
  23. Mississippi State (SEC)- 4-1 (-)
  24. Cincinnati (AAC)- 4-1 (-)
  25. LSU (SEC)- 4-1 (-)
