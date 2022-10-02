Georgia Falls In Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll After Close Call At Mizzou

The Alabama Crimson Tide have once again reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 6 amid the Georgia Bulldogs' close call win at Missouri on Saturday (October 1).

The Tide rolled to a 49-26 win against the then-No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks -- who fell out of the top 25 with the loss -- despite losing quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, due to a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

Georgia, who entered Saturday's game as a 32-point favorite, needed a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Missouri, 26-22, after trailing for most of the game.

The Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points after trailing 22-12 in the fourth quarter.

Kansas made the AP top 25 poll for the first time in 13 years following its 14-11 win against Iowa State on Saturday, ranking No. 19 overall.

The entire AP Top 25 poll for Week 5 is listed below: