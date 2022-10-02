Georgia Falls In Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll After Close Call At Mizzou
By Jason Hall
October 2, 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide have once again reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 6 amid the Georgia Bulldogs' close call win at Missouri on Saturday (October 1).
The Tide rolled to a 49-26 win against the then-No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks -- who fell out of the top 25 with the loss -- despite losing quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, due to a shoulder injury in the second quarter.
Georgia, who entered Saturday's game as a 32-point favorite, needed a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Missouri, 26-22, after trailing for most of the game.
The Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points after trailing 22-12 in the fourth quarter.
Kansas made the AP top 25 poll for the first time in 13 years following its 14-11 win against Iowa State on Saturday, ranking No. 19 overall.
The entire AP Top 25 poll for Week 5 is listed below:
- Alabama (SEC)- 5-0 (+1)
- Georgia (SEC)- 5-0 (-1)
- Ohio State (Big Ten)- 5-0 (-)
- Michigan (Big Ten)- 5-0 (-)
- Clemson (ACC) (-)
- USC (Pac-12)- 5-0 (-)
- Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 4-0 (+2)
- Tennessee (SEC)- 4-0 (-)
- Ole Miss (SEC)- 5-0 (+5)
- Penn State (Big Ten)- 5-0 (+1)
- Utah (Pac-12)- 4-1 (+1)
- Oregon (Pac-12)- 4-1 (+1)
- Kentucky (SEC)- 4-1 (-6)
- NC State (ACC)- 4-1 (-4)
- Wake Forest (ACC)- 4-1 (+7)
- BYU (IA Independents) 4-1 (+3)
- TCU (Big 12)- 4-0 (-)
- UCLA (Pac-12)- 5-0 (-)
- Kansas (Big 12)- 5-0 (-)
- Kansas State (Big 12)- 4-1 (+5)
- Washington (Pac-12)- 4-1 (-6)
- Syracuse (ACC)- 4-1 (-)
- Mississippi State (SEC)- 4-1 (-)
- Cincinnati (AAC)- 4-1 (-)
- LSU (SEC)- 4-1 (-)