These Are The Best Winter Getaways In California

Winter is just around the corner, and what better places to spend the season than in the most beautiful locations throughout the state.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover the best winter getaways in all of California are Bear Valley, South Lake Tahoe, Joshua Tree National Park, Big Sur, Monterey, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Morro Bay, Palm Springs, Yosemite National Park, Murphys, Mammoth Lakes, and Mendocino.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about a few of the best winter getaways in all of California:

Bear Valley:

"While Bear Valley has a population of just 150, it offers a snow lover’s paradise, ideal for those who want to enjoy winter activities with everything from epic skiing and snowboarding to cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, and tubing, without the big crowds and high prices."

South Lake Tahoe:

"South Lake Tahoe sits on the California side of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, offering something for everyone in any season. Winter brings skiers and boarders from across the globe to enjoy its many world-class resorts, but there are many other activities to enjoy, including peaceful beaches like the long stretch along the lake’s southwestern shoreline that’s ideal for a tranquil stroll. After a day in the great outdoors, enjoy pampering at the spa, head to the Nevada side of the lake to gamble, or take in big-name live concerts and other shows."