These Are The Most Popular Tattoos In America

Tattoos are a creative gateway and a beautiful art form that allow passionate individuals to physically express their interests in unique adaptations of their choosing. Regardless of personal preference, a few tattoo styles are more frequently chosen than others. According to a list compiled by Singulart, the most popular tattoo in all of America is the butterfly.

"With a very impressive 165,000 monthly searches, rose tattoos are in second place, with flower designs in joint third, at 110,000 searches. Again, whether you opt for a large or small design, with vibrant colors or intense shading, flower tattoos are extremely versatile," the website shared regarding the design.

Styles ranking closely behind the butterfly are roses, dragons, flowers, snakes, lions, skulls, and the moon. Among the most popular designs are minimalist designs, traditional designs, and tribal designs. Singulart also noted the popularity of matching tattoos.

Here is what Singulart had to say about compiling the data to discover the most loved tattoo styles in both America and the UK:

"With 26% of Americans having a tattoo, they’ve become increasingly mainstream over the years, with some designs more popular than others. Whether you’re considering getting your first tattoo, or already have several that you want to add to, the hardest thing can be deciding what kind of tattoo to get! With that in mind, we’ve uncovered the most popular tattoos across the USA and UK, by looking at Google search volumes."