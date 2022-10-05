Post Malone Inks Massive New Tattoo On His Face
By Sarah Tate
October 5, 2022
Post Malone got another massive new tattoo inked directly on his forehead, and it is has a surprisingly sweet connection to his daughter.
The Twelve Carat Toothache musician, real name Austin Post, got the letters "DDP" styled in a gothic font inked onto his forehead by tattoo artist Chad Rowe backstage after his show in Indianapolis on Sunday (October 2), per TMZ. Rowe, who also inked Post's "Always Tired" tattoos in 2018, shared the new ink in a post on his Instagram.
"It's been a few years since [Post] and I have been able to link up. so when he was in town, we had to make it happen," he captioned alongside a photo of the "Circles" rapper showing off the bold new tat. "It really doesn't ever feel real. And for the trust of such [an] important tattoo is a huge honor."
The tattoo reportedly pays tribute to his daughter, with speculation being that the letters are her initials. While Post and his fiancée welcomed their baby girl earlier this year, her name has not been revealed.
The new ink comes weeks after Post took a nasty fall on stage at a concert in St. Louis, a misstep that landed him in the hospital and resulted in a canceled show as he was "having a very difficult time breathing" and was experiencing a "stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."