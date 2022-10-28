This Is South Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant

You've heard of dinner and a show, but what about dinner and a ghost? Food Network searched around the country to find the most haunted restaurant in each state, from newly-opened restaurants situated in old buildings to longtime Prohibition-era bars. According to the site, "These spooky haunts across the country are serving up spirited hospitality with a side of thrills and chills."

So which restaurant in South Carolina is the most haunted?

Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro

Located in a small town north of Myrtle Beach, Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro not only offers delicious cuisine but ghost tours to learn more about the supposed hauntings. Mysterious happenings have been reported at the venue, including earrings disappearing at the hands of a mischievous child ghost and sightings of a shadow figure and Civil War soldier.

But don't let the haunt fool you – guests love the atmosphere and cuisine at this fine dining restaurant. The Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro is located at 4269 State Road in Little River.

Here's what Food Network had to say:

"The Brentwood, located in Little River, a sleepy fishing town in low country, is known for chef Eric Masson's top-notch takes on local seafood. ... The intimate space and subtle lighting set a romantic mood, but you may be joined by some uninvited guests. The most famous is a spirit known as the Shadow Figure, who typically haunts the stairwell and the second floor's front dining room (and has been sighted by owner Kim Masson). Then there's the Civil War soldier who parades in front of the window in the back room. It's believed that he came tot he restaurant with the wood that was used as the flooring here, which originally came from a cotton mill in Georgia that was used as an armory during the Civil War. Hold on to your earrings – if you lose them, they could've been taken [by] a small boy with a penchant for shiny objects (though he's been known to return them when offered a different pair left overnight on the bar in the bistro)."

Check out the Food Network's full list to see the most haunted restaurant in each state.