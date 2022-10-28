This Michigan Candy Store Is The Best In The State

With so many different delicious confections to chose from, including creamy chocolates, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores across the United States. They used ratings on TripAdvisor, as well as reviews in local newspapers and magazines to curate their list, and named Doc Sweets' Candy Company in Clawson as the best of the best in Michigan. It's the largest candy store in Michigan, according to their website. Here's what they had to say about their store:

"Come see our extraordinary candy selection or shop for our one of a kind candy items online. Doc Sweets' incredible candy assortment has something for everyone: from Abba Zaba to Zotz, New or Old, Sugar Free or Super Sour, by the Pound or by the Piece, Doc Sweets' will satisfy all of your candy needs. Doc Sweets' also has a large selection of Nostalgic Candy items, everything from the early 1900’s through today, including Candy Covered and Chocolate Coated Insects!"