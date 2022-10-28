This Tennessee Spot Is One Of The 25 Scariest Places In America

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, there are some places that have an air of mystery and an eerie atmosphere that can often create a spooky experience for visitors. Cheapism searched the country learning the most frightening tales and compiling a list of the 25 scariest places in America. One Tennessee spot, which has spawned a local legend, even managed to land a spot on the list.

According to the list, the Bell Witch Cave in Adams is one of the scariest places around, and with a legend about a terrorizing witch named Kate, it's no surprise. It was even named the creepiest place to visit in Tennessee.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"In 1817, John Bell and his family lived on a farm in Tennessee where it is said they were terrorized by a mysterious witch. This alleged haunting became a topic of local conversation at the time and has persisted in area folklore today. The witch was particularly cruel to Bell and his daughter Betsy, but showed kindness to his wife and son. When Bell died, it was rumored that the witch had poisoned him. Typically, tours of the property are available, with special interested surrounding a cave where the witch purportedly lived when not wreaking havoc."

Check out Cheapism's full list to read up on some of the creepiest, scariest places in the country.