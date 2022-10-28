This Is Tennessee's Most Haunted Restaurant

You've heard of dinner and a show, but what about dinner and a ghost? Food Network searched around the country to find the most haunted restaurant in each state, from newly-opened restaurants situated in old buildings to longtime Prohibition-era bars. According to the site, "These spooky haunts across the country are serving up spirited hospitality with a side of thrills and chills."

So which restaurant in Tennessee is the most haunted?

Finn's Tavern

A relative newcomer to Knoxville, Finn's Tavern already has a storied history as the building it occupies dates back to the pre-Civil War era. Mysterious happenings have been reported since it first opened in 2018, including flickering lights and objects moving on their own. But don't let the haunt fool you – diners love the atmosphere and food at this Irish-inspired restaurant and tavern.

Finn's Tavern is located at the Baker Peters House at 9000 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

Here's what Food Network had to say:

"Finn's Tavern is a recent addition to the Knoxville dining scene, but The Baker Peters House, the two-story antebellum home it occupies, dates to 1830. And it seems that some ancient spirits still call it home, too. Two days before the restaurant opened in 2018, owner Jon Ferrie was locking up and headed down the stairs by the kitchen door. Suddenly, he felt a cold spiral of air surround his body, move up to his head then back down to his waist before evaporating. Other spooky shenanigans include lights flickering, music changing mysteriously and glassware and kegs moving on their own. Even so, the restaurant maintains a cozy vibe with a roaring fireplace and low lighting. From the Irish-leaning comfort food menu, don't miss signatures like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, and chicken tipperary, an almond-and-apple-stuffed chicken breast paired with mashed potatoes and glazed carrots."

