This Texas Town Is Getting Its First H-E-B!

Bridgeland, you're getting your first H-E-B!

The Texas-based grocery chain announced it would be opening a location in Harris County in 2024, according to the Houston Chronicle. Bridgeland is a master-planned community in Cypress, located just over 30 miles from downtown Houston.

The 100,000 square-foot H-E-B will be located at the intersection of Bridgeland Creek Parkway and Summit Point Crossing. It'll offer curbside pick-up, delivery, a pharmacy and a fuel station when it's completely open. H-E-B is also planning to open a retail center with restaurants and shops, but the size hasn't been made publicly available yet. The Village Green project be located next to Grand Parkway, Bridgeland High School Drive, Bridgeland Creek Parkway and Summit Point Crossing.

"Our Houston Region remains a priority for H-E-B, and we continue to make significant investments expanding our footprint to serve all of our neighbors. We are excited to bring a store to the Bridgeland Community to meet the needs of this growing area," H-E-B Houston Executive Vice President Armando Perez said in a statement.

In more H-E-B news, the company announced plans for its latest store which will be located in north Fort Worth with an opening date set for 2024.