Another H-E-B Location Revealed As Expansion Continues Into North Texas

Fort Worth, you're getting a brand spankin' new H-E-B!

The Texas-based grocery chain announced plans for its latest store, which will be located in north Fort Worth, according to WFAA. The location at the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive is slated to open in 2024 following a groundbreaking ceremony on November 16.

This marks the second confirmed location opening in Tarrant County as H-E-B continues its expansion into North Texas. The first location was announced at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street. Furthermore, H-E-B is gearing up to open its first Collin County location in north Frisco. That location is set to open on November 2 at the corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

Here's a look at the list of H-E-B stores under construction in Dallas/Fort Worth, according to WFAA:

Allen: E. Exchange Parkway and N. Greenville Avenue (expected to open late 2023)

McKinney: Northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway (expected to open late 2023)

Plano: Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road (Opening Date: Nov. 2, 2022)

Mansfield: Corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street (groundbreaking is expected in early 2023)

Fort Worth ("H-E-B Alliance"): Northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive (groundbreaking will be held on Nov. 16; expected to open in 2024)

Here's a look at where H-E-B has purchased land, but hasn't yet publicly confirmed locations: