Washington Troopers Gets Spooky Surprise After Seattle Crash

Washington State Patrol troopers weren't expecting a spooky surprise while responding to a semi-truck crash in downtown Seattle.

The rollover crash happened Thursday (October 27) before 10 a.m. on the eastbound Interstate 90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. The driver was okay, but his passenger left troopers with chills.

The occupant was a plastic skeleton dressed in an orange vest. It was clearly unrattled by the crash.

"The Halloween prop in the cab is a little shocking though!" Johnson wrote alongside pictures of the crash scene and bony passenger. No word on if authorities freed the trapped fella.