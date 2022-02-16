Washington Driver Caught Using Fake Skeleton As Passenger In HOV Lane

One driver thought he was clever enough to trick law enforcement while driving in the HOV lane. Unfortunately, his luck ran out when he was caught by a Washington state trooper on Tuesday (February 15).

Trooper Rick Johnson says he pulled over the offending driver while they were heading southbound on Interstate 405 near Coral Creek. What he found was a fake skeleton dressed like a real person in the passenger seat of the driver's vehicle, according to a Twitter post by the trooper.

Naturally, he had to make the laws very clear when it came to driving in the HOV lane: "SB 405 near Coal Creek. #DoesNotCount for HOV. #GottaBeAlive." It also didn't take long for the jokes to start flying.