WATCH: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Pack On The PDA At Paramore Concert
By Taylor Linzinmeir
October 28, 2022
Billie Eilish and the Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford were spotted packing on the PDA last night (October 27) while attending a Paramore concert together.
In a video captured by ALT 98.7, Eilish can be seen watching the concert from the balcony of the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, rocking out in a black graphic tee. If you look a little closer, you can see Rutherford standing behind her, reaching out to hold her hands on the balcony railing.
FINNEAS also attended the same show. In another fan-recorded video, Rutherford turns to Eilish's brother and the two appear to have a friendly exchange as the "Happier Than Ever" singer embraces Rutherford in a hug from behind. The user posted the video to TikTok with the caption: "Billie and Jesse were honestly so cute throughout the night, I'd glance up there every once in a while and see them jamming out. She seems totally in love!"
@rather_be_jaded
Billie and Jesse were honestly so cute throughout the night, I’d glance up there every once in a while and see them jamming out. She seems totally in love! #billieeilish #paramore #billie #finneas #theneighbourhood #jesserutherford #billieandjesse #cute #cutecouple #paramorefans♬ This Is Why - Paramore
Fans have been speculating the two are in a relationship over the last few months, as the pair were first linked together in August. A couple weeks ago, Eilish and Rutherford appeared to confirm their relationship when they were caught exchanging a kiss outside of an Indian restaurant in Studio City, California.
The rumored relationship has sparked mixed reactions over the pair's 11-year age difference. Eilish is 20-years-old, while Rutherford is 31. In addition, fans are concerned that Rutherford appears to have befriended Eilish when she was around 15- or 16-years-old.