WATCH: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Pack On The PDA At Paramore Concert

Billie Eilish and the Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford were spotted packing on the PDA last night (October 27) while attending a Paramore concert together.

In a video captured by ALT 98.7, Eilish can be seen watching the concert from the balcony of the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, rocking out in a black graphic tee. If you look a little closer, you can see Rutherford standing behind her, reaching out to hold her hands on the balcony railing.

FINNEAS also attended the same show. In another fan-recorded video, Rutherford turns to Eilish's brother and the two appear to have a friendly exchange as the "Happier Than Ever" singer embraces Rutherford in a hug from behind. The user posted the video to TikTok with the caption: "Billie and Jesse were honestly so cute throughout the night, I'd glance up there every once in a while and see them jamming out. She seems totally in love!"