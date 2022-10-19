Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Confirm Relationship With Public Kiss

Billie Eilish looks "Happier Than Ever" in newly released photos of her and her rumored boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

After sparking rumors over the weekend with shots of the two holding hands while leaving Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, the seemingly-confirmed couple sealed their romance with a kiss this week — and it was all caught on camera. TMZ captured Eilish and the Neighbourhood frontman kissing, making out and walking down the street with big smiles on their faces in Studio City on Tuesday (October 18) night.

Tuesday's outing marks the third in less than a week where Billie and Jesse were spotted together. In addition to their spooky outing at Universal Studios (which you can see below), they were spotted at Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan restaurant in LA. Witnesses inside the eatery reported some kissing in between bites of pasta, TMZ reports.