World Reacts To Death Of Music Legend Jerry Lee Lewis
By Sarah Tate
October 28, 2022
As the world grieves the loss of Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away Friday (October 28) at the age of 87, fans and colleagues remembered the music legend and how he touched their lives.
Known as the "Killer," Lewis died at his home south of Memphis, Tennessee, days after false reports of his death began to circulate. According to his representative Zach Farnum, the "Great Balls of Fire" singer died of "natural causes" as his seventh wife, Judith, stayed by his side, per CNN. Lewis reportedly "told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid."
Though he went on to become a legendary singer-songwriter and pianist, with hits across genres from country and R&B to rock and roll, he had a rough start trying to launch his career in Nashville. He found more success when made it to Memphis, joining Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins to complete what is now known as the "Million Dollar Quartet." He was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Keep reading to see some of the tributes to the late legend.
We regret to inform you that Jerry Lee Lewis has died today. We will be honoring him by listening to and sharing his music.— Roy Orbison (@ROYORBISON) October 28, 2022
Another door to the past has closed. He was the last man standing. He was the killer.
Jerry Lee Lewis was Rock and Roll.#jerryleewis pic.twitter.com/XaRlNro7EC
God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/5tG54Der07— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 28, 2022
It is with great sadness we've learned about the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis, who was just inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this month. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Kzeb7XUR7d— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) October 28, 2022
RIP JERRY LEE LEWIS— James Leighton (@JamesL1927) October 28, 2022
One of the original trailblazing Rock n Rollers, who more than earned his nickname ‘THE KILLER.’
Here he is in 1957 bashing the piano keys to GREAT BALLS OF FIRE. pic.twitter.com/x7Jff5VbOK
Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIP pic.twitter.com/HytKkIV5Qo— Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 28, 2022
RIP Jerry Lee Lewis. The Killer has gone. He could play that piano, boy. Think I gotta play me some Lewis Boogie.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 28, 2022
We honor the life and legacy of Jerry Lee Lewis who passed away today, October 28th, at the age of 87. An early innovator of rock n roll – his music, charisma, and talent will always be remembered 🎹❤️ The Ed Sullivan Show sends their regards to Lewis’ family. pic.twitter.com/PARbNwkOn9— The Ed Sullivan Show (@EdSullivanShow) October 28, 2022
Jerry Lee Lewis has passed … REST EASY KILLER you were one of a kind… #RIPJerryLee pic.twitter.com/n5ZDI1VhIh— The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) October 28, 2022
RIP Jerry Lee Lewis.— Rory Gallagher (@rorygallagher) October 28, 2022
Rory on working Jerry Lee in 1973: "Meeting certain rock & roll legends, they’re a pale imitation of their stage image or their legend is a kind of a dull version of it but Jerry Lee was almost 99% full technicolour!" #jerryleelewis pic.twitter.com/Ounv11Ry8O
“You can tell ‘em I played the piano and sang rock ‘n’ roll” 💚 What a life - I was lucky enough to meet Jerry Lee Lewis once, he was smoking a cigar & I told him he shouldn't, "they're bad for you" - bahahahhhaaa! Rest In Peace you crazy King 💚 pic.twitter.com/JvmXfY1h4Z— Cáit O'Riordan (@rockyoriordan) October 28, 2022
Jerry Lee Lewis has passed away, he was a great showman and gave us some great songs. R.I.P— Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) October 28, 2022
Watching Jerry Lee Lewis & piano driven down main street on a flatbed truck while playing & singing "High School Confidential" in that movie was one of the many events that confirmed me in my vow to become a musician.#jerryleelewis— Labi Siffre (@labisiffre) October 28, 2022
Goodness Gracious!! RIP to the original ball of fire,— Tom Hamilton (@THaerosmith) October 28, 2022
Jerry Lee Lewis!